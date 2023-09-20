DMV Crime Watch: Fairfax PD solves 1994 murder, fugitive remains on the loose, teen arrested in fatal shooting

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

After nearly three decades, an arrest was made in the brutal stabbing death of a mother whose body was found inside her Springfield home.

The news came from Fairfax Police on Monday, Sept. 11, bringing the years-long investigation into the murder of 37-year-old Robin Lawrence to a close.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 1994, a family friend discovered what police called a "heinous and tragic scene." Lawrence had been stabbed multiple times. Her two-year-old daughter was also found in the home, unharmed. It’s not known exactly what day Lawrence was killed and how long the toddler was left sitting with her mother’s remains.

Using DNA evidence recovered from the scene, police were able to develop a profile and entered it into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) but there was no match in the system and the case went cold.

Over the years, detectives reviewed the case hoping to identify a suspect and in 2019, their tireless work paid off.

Police were able to connect the DNA to 51-year-old Stephen Smerk. He was taken into custody in Niskayuna, New York, where he lives, and was charged with second-degree murder. He is awaiting extradition.

Annapolis police are continuing to investigate whether the husband of an "unlicensed" home day care sexually assaulted children in his wife’s care.

FOX 5 confirmed the suspect in this case, 57-year-old Roberto Medina, had an immigration detainer placed on him on Monday, after Medina appeared in court on associated charges.

Police say the suspect’s wife was running an " unlicensed" day care out of the Admiral Farragut apartments on Hilltop Lane in Annapolis for 16 years (from 2003 to 2019). Police do not believe the suspect’s wife, identified by police as "Betty," was aware of the incidents.

Annapolis police are asking anyone who may also be a victim to contact Det. Nancy Moore at (410) 693-3635 or by email at nkmoore@annapolis.gov .

The reward for fugitive homicide suspect Christopher Haynes , who escaped police custody at George Washington University Hospital one week ago, has been increased to $30,000.

Police say 30-year-old Haynes was arrested on Sept. 6 6 in Manassas , Vi r ginia in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened in August in the District. He was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Brent Hayward on August 12 along Kenilworth Avenue.

Later that afternoon while he was being transported to D.C. to be processed, he complained of ankle pain and was taken to the hospital. It was around 3:30 p.m. that same day when he made his escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Fairfax County police are investigating what led up to the death of a man who broke into a Springfield home while naked and passed out.

At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Ash Drive after the homeowner reported that a nude man had forced with way into their home.

Police say when they arrived, the man was lying on the floor inside and they called for EMS. Officers continued to monitor the man’s condition while fire and rescue personnel were on the way and said in that time, the man became unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are working to identify the man. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause and manner of death. Toxicology reports are pending.

The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a DuVal High School student after she left school has been ordered to remain in jail without bond.

Authorities arrested the Glenarden teen on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the murder of a DuVal High School student who was shot and killed while she was trying to break up a fight on the way home from school Monday in Prince George's County.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m., less than a mile from the school, near Wood Stream Drive and Palamar Drive in Lanham.

Investigators say 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore came upon a fight between two groups who were involved in an ongoing dispute and tried to intervene. Officers say the gunman pulled a gun and fired, striking Moore who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The suspect is facing first and second-degree murder, and first and second-degree assault charges. He is also facing a firearms charge. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 16 at 8:45 a.m.