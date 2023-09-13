Police investigating after naked man broke into Springfield home, passed out and died

Fairfax County police are investigating what led up to the death of a man who broke into a Springfield home while naked and passed out.

At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Ash Drive after the homeowner reported that a nude man had forced with way into their home and was acting erratically. The homeowner also said the man appeared to be under the influence of something.

Upon arrival, officers found the man lying on the floor inside. After noting that the man appeared to be in an altered state, officers rolled him onto his side and requested fire and rescue personnel.

Officers continued to monitor the man’s condition while fire and rescue personnel were on the way and said in that time, the man became unresponsive.

Officers immediately began performing CPR and once fire and rescue personnel arrived, they took the man to the hospital. They administered NARCAN twice while en route. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are working to identify the man. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause and manner of death. Toxicology reports are pending.

No additional information is available at this time.

