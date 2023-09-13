Reward for fugitive murder suspect who escaped DC hospital increased to $30,000 as manhunt continues

The reward for fugitive homicide suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped police custody at George Washington University Hospital one week ago, has been increased to $30,000.

Police say 30-year-old Haynes was arrested September 6 in Manassas, Viginia in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened in August in the District. He was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Brent Hayward on August 12 along Kenilworth Avenue.

Later that afternoon while he was being transported to D.C. to be processed, he complained of ankle pain and was taken to the hospital. It was around 3:30 p.m. that same day when he made his escape.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said two officers were with him inside the hospital's emergency department, and were in the process of handcuffing Haynes to the bed, when he assaulted one of them and ran. The officers gave chase but were unable to catch him

His escape prompted a lockdown on the George Washington University campus. Hayward's family was notified of Haynes' escape.

He's wearing only socks on his feet – no shoes, a dark shirt, and gray shorts. Handcuffs can be seen hanging from his right wrist. He's described as six-feet-tall, 205 pounds, with a medium brown complexion. He has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length dreadlocks. Police say Haynes also has a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck. One handcuff remains attached to his right wrist.

Since his escape, authorities say they have received numerous reports of possible sightings. Residential security camera footage captured video of Haynes in a backyard, presumably in D.C.'s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

FOX 5 has learned Haynes has a history of assaulting police officers. He pleaded guilty to attacking three Prince William County officers in 2020 and was sentenced to two years in prison with all but seven months suspended.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.