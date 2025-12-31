Father charged in death of 4-month-old baby in Prince George's County

article

The Brief Police have charged a father in the death of his 4-month-old son in Suitland. The infant died after suffering blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy. Investigators say the father was the only caregiver present at the time of the injuries.



A Prince George’s County father is facing multiple murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son, police said.

What we know:

The Prince George’s County Police Department says officers responded around 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, to an apartment in the 5400 block of Morris Avenue in Suitland for a report of an unresponsive infant.

Despite life-saving efforts, the baby, identified as Kairo Brooks, was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, according to police.

Arrest and charges

Investigators say the child’s father, 24-year-old Khalil Brooks-Clarke, was the sole caregiver present at the time Kairo sustained the fatal injuries.

After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, police charged Brooks-Clarke with:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree child abuse

Second-degree child abuse

Additional related charges

Police say Brooks-Clarke is currently being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Police statement

Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader emphasized the vulnerability of infants and the importance of reporting suspected abuse.

"Tragically, in many cases like this, there is never an opportunity for intervention by police or other services before it is too late," Nader said. "Infants and children, like Kairo, are among the most vulnerable members of our community and rely entirely on others for their safety and care."

He urged anyone who suspects domestic violence or child abuse to contact authorities immediately.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this or any homicide case is urged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Support services are also available through Child Protective Services at 301-909-2450 and the Family Justice Center at 301-780-8008.