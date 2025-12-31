Father charged in death of 4-month-old baby in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Prince George’s County father is facing multiple murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son, police said.
What we know:
The Prince George’s County Police Department says officers responded around 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, to an apartment in the 5400 block of Morris Avenue in Suitland for a report of an unresponsive infant.
Despite life-saving efforts, the baby, identified as Kairo Brooks, was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, according to police.
Arrest and charges
Investigators say the child’s father, 24-year-old Khalil Brooks-Clarke, was the sole caregiver present at the time Kairo sustained the fatal injuries.
After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, police charged Brooks-Clarke with:
- First-degree murder
- Second-degree murder
- First-degree child abuse
- Second-degree child abuse
- Additional related charges
Police say Brooks-Clarke is currently being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Police statement
Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader emphasized the vulnerability of infants and the importance of reporting suspected abuse.
"Tragically, in many cases like this, there is never an opportunity for intervention by police or other services before it is too late," Nader said. "Infants and children, like Kairo, are among the most vulnerable members of our community and rely entirely on others for their safety and care."
He urged anyone who suspects domestic violence or child abuse to contact authorities immediately.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this or any homicide case is urged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.
Support services are also available through Child Protective Services at 301-909-2450 and the Family Justice Center at 301-780-8008.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George’s County Police Department.