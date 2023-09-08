Security video shows murder suspect who escaped DC hospital jumping fence into backyard

Authorities have released new video of a murder suspect they say has eluded capture after escaping from police custody at a D.C. hospital earlier this week.

Police say 30-year-old Christopher Patrick Haynes was arrested Wednesday morning in Viginia in connection to a deadly double shooting that happened last month in the District. He was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Brent Hayward on August 12 along Kenilworth Avenue. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was taken into custody in Manassas.

Later that afternoon while he was being transported to D.C. to be processed, he complained of ankle pain and was taken to George Washington Hospital. It was around 3:30 p.m. when he made his escape.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said two officers were with Haynes inside the hospital's emergency department when he got away. Smith said officers were in the process of handcuffing Haynes to the bed when he assaulted one of them and ran. The officers gave chase but were unable to catch him.

His escape prompted a lockdown on the George Washington University campus. Hayward's family was also notified of Haynes' escape.

In the security video released by police, Haynes can be seen jumping a fence into a backyard – presumably in the Foggy Bottom area. He's wearing only socks on his feet – no shoes, a dark shirt, and gray shorts. Handcuffs can be seen hanging from his right wrist. He's described as six-feet-tall, 205 pounds, with a medium brown complexion. He has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length dreadlocks. Police say Haynes also has a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.