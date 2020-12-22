At least 8 children injured or killed in shootings in DC area since July

At a cookout, walking to a grocery store, on a playground, inside a home, riding in the car.

There have been at least eight shooting incidents in the D.C. area since July that resulted in the injury or death of a child.

A shooting on the Baltimore-Maryland Parkway Monday that injured a 7-year-old girl marked the most recent.

U.S. Park Police said the girl was struck in the leg by a bullet during the shooting. She was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 9-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet while she was walking with her family in Southeast December 14. The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Earlier this month, Carmelo Duncan, just 15 months old, was shot and killed in his car seat in Southeast.

Carmelo was in the car with his dad and brother around 9:30 p.m. when police said at least two shooters opened fire. Investigators believe the car was targeted and the shooters got away in a dark gray SUV with tinted windows. Carmelo was the only one hit.

Days later, a 2-year-old boy was shot inside a Montgomery County home, according to officials. The boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

In August, an 8-year-old girl was grazed with a bullet on a playground in Southeast.

According to police, the girl was grazed near her ear, but they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Also in August, a 5-year-old boy was shot in Southeast. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the boy was walking with his mom to a local grocery store when he was struck by a bullet in the abdomen.

Newsham said an armed street robbery occurred in the area and two of the attempted victims fled the scene. One of the robbers produced a handgun and fired multiple shots.

Officials at the time said the boy was taken to a local hospital following the shooting and was in stable condition.

A 4-year-old girl and her mother were shot in the overnight hours of July 21 in Northeast. Officers said both were transported to an area hospital and were conscious and breathing.

Investigators at the time did not have information on suspects or motives.

On the Fourth of July, a young boy was shot and killed at a community 'peace' cookout in Southeast. Police identified the victim as 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

Davon McNeal was shot and killed Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Courtesy of John Ayala)

Officers have arrested two suspects in the shooting.

Following the most recent incident that injured a girl on the Baltimore-Maryland Parkway, Greenbelt Mayor Colin Byrd reacted to the violence.

"We can talk about public safety, we can talk about public policy, but the reality is that we have to get a hold of this evil and that's a big task," he said. "The community has to come together. Every individual has to check their conscience on this type of stuff."