5-year-old boy shot in Southeast DC, police say

A 5-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in Southeast on Friday evening, according to D.C. Police.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street, SE, at around 4:24 p.m.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says an armed street robbery occurred in the area and two of the attempted victims fled the scene. One of the robbers produced a handgun and fired multiple shots.

Newsham says the boy was walking with his mom to a local grocery store when he was struck by a bullet in the abdomen.

Police say the boy was taken to a local hospital following the shooting and is in stable condition.

If you have any information, contact the police at 202-727-9099.