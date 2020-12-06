Two-year-old boy shot in Montgomery County

article

A two-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Montgomery County.

Police say they were called around 5:20 p.m. to the scene in the 19400 block of Brassie Place in Montgomery Village.

The boy is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the circumstances the shooting. They do not have a suspect description.

The boy was shot just days after Carmelo Duncan, a 1-year-old boy, was shot and killed in Southeast DC.