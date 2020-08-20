8-year-old girl grazed with bullet on Southeast DC playground, police say

article

An 8-year-old girl is expected to be okay after police say she was grazed with a bullet on a playground in Southeast on Thursday night.

DC Police say the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bruce Pl SE at around 8:56 p.m.

According to police, the girl was grazed near her ear but they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting. She has non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.