7-year-old injured in shooting on Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Greenbelt

A young child who was riding in a car was injured Monday after someone in another car fired shots on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Greenbelt.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 that initial reports are of a shooting between vehicles in an incident that injured a 7-year-old girl.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Sources have not been able to confirm why one car was shooting at the other at this time, but tell us the child was flown to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

The shooting shut down northbound lanes on the parkway for hours as police investigated. They have since reopened.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 5 DC for the latest.