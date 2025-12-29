Man smashes driver's window with machete during road rage incident in Leesburg: police

article

The Brief Police say a man armed with a machete damaged a vehicle during a road rage incident in Leesburg. The suspect allegedly shattered a car window before fleeing the scene. The man was later arrested and is being held without bond.



A Leesburg man is facing charges after police say he exited his vehicle with a machete and smashed another driver’s window during a road rage incident Monday morning.

What we know:

The Leesburg Police Department says officers responded around 7:40 a.m. Monday to the area of Lawson Road SE and Trailview Boulevard SE for a reported road rage incident involving a weapon.

Investigators determined the incident involved two vehicles. During the encounter, police say one driver exited his vehicle armed with a machete, approached the other car and struck the passenger-side window, causing it to shatter, before leaving the area.

Arrest and charges

Following the investigation, police arrested 44-year-old Qadishtu Immiatiratu of Leesburg.

Qadishtu Immiatiratu, 44, of Leesburg

He has been charged with assault and brandishing a weapon and was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where police say he is being held without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 703-771-6417. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 703-443-TIPS (8477).