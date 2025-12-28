The government could shut down again in January: What we know

The Brief Congress has to approve a new spending bill before Jan. 30 to avoid another government shutdown. Lawmakers also have to revisit soaring health care costs for millions of Americans.



When Congress ended the longest government shutdown in history last month, lawmakers only approved federal funding through the end of January.

That means another government shutdown could be looming if Congress can’t reach an agreement on a spending bill.

January government shutdown

What we know:

Congress has to approve another spending bill before the Jan. 30 deadline, while also revisiting soaring health care costs for millions of Americans. At the center of the shutdown debate are the Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of this year.

Why you should care:

Starting Jan. 1, at least 22 million people will see a big jump in their health care costs , at least temporarily. Health insurance premium payments are expected to increase an average of 114%.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether Democrats will demand health insurance subsidies be added to the new spending deal in January. They made those same demands during the last shutdown, but ultimately conceded to Republicans and passed a spending bill without the tax credits included.





What's next:

A new vote on health care subsidies could come as soon as early January, but it won’t come before the tax credits expire on Jan. 1.

Republicans in the Senate blocked a three-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies in December. The GOP-led House, meanwhile, moved forward with a health care bill that doesn’t take any action on the expiring tax credits.

What they're saying:

"The bottom line is very clear," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told Fox News. "You can't do it after January first. Once it expires, the toothpaste is out of the tube."

Republican Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, said he would support a temporary extension of the tax credits while Congress debates a long-term fix.

"We have constituents. They're gonna have their premiums go up. That doesn't help them. That's why I think we need a temporary extension," Bacon told Fox News.

The House and Senate will only have eight days in session together before the Jan. 30 deadline.

Longest shutdown in history

The backstory:

The most recent government shutdown lasted 43 days, setting the record for the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

RELATED: Trump administration seeking to stop SNAP payments to Democrat-led states for not providing enrollee records

The fallout of the shutdown landed on millions of Americans, including federal workers who went without paychecks and airline passengers who had their trips delayed or canceled. An interruption in nutrition assistance programs (SNAP) contributed to long lines at food banks and added emotional distress going into the holiday season.