4-year-old girl, mother shot overnight in Northeast DC, police say

Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old girl and her mother were shot overnight in the District.

Police say the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street in the Northeast.

Officers say both were transported to an area hospital and were conscious and breathing.

Investigators have not information on suspects or motives at this time.