Man injured in stabbing on Benning Road in Northeast DC

Published  December 29, 2025 9:46am EST
Washington, D.C.
The Brief

    • A man was injured in a stabbing Sunday night in Northeast Washington, D.C.
    • Police say the stabbing occurred on Benning Road, though the victim was found nearby.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An adult man was hospitalized after a stabbing Sunday night in Northeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Sixth District officers responded around 8:56 p.m. Sunday to the 4200 block of Brooks Street, Northeast, for a reported stabbing.

Police say officers located an adult male who was conscious and breathing and suffering from a stab wound.

During the investigation, officers determined the stabbing actually occurred on the 4200 block of Benning Road, NE. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the stabbing. Investigators have also not said whether any arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.

