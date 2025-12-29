Man injured in stabbing on Benning Road in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - An adult man was hospitalized after a stabbing Sunday night in Northeast Washington, D.C.
What we know:
Sixth District officers responded around 8:56 p.m. Sunday to the 4200 block of Brooks Street, Northeast, for a reported stabbing.
Police say officers located an adult male who was conscious and breathing and suffering from a stab wound.
During the investigation, officers determined the stabbing actually occurred on the 4200 block of Benning Road, NE. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the stabbing. Investigators have also not said whether any arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.