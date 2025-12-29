Man injured in stabbing on Benning Road in Northeast DC

article

An adult man was hospitalized after a stabbing Sunday night in Northeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Sixth District officers responded around 8:56 p.m. Sunday to the 4200 block of Brooks Street, Northeast, for a reported stabbing.

Police say officers located an adult male who was conscious and breathing and suffering from a stab wound.

During the investigation, officers determined the stabbing actually occurred on the 4200 block of Benning Road, NE. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the stabbing. Investigators have also not said whether any arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.