1-year-old boy dead after being shot in DC, authorities say

A one-year-old boy is dead after police say he was shot in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened in a car at around 9:37 p.m. at Southern Avenue SE and Central Avenue SE.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the baby, who they say was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead, according to D.C. Police.

Police Chief Peter Newsham says another man and child were in the car when the shooting happened. They are unharmed.