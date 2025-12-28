Woman found dead on Gorman Avenue in Prince George's County; suspect in custody

article

The Brief Police found an adult woman dead inside a home on Gorman Avenue late Saturday night. Officers were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the victim. A suspect was found at the scene and taken into custody without incident.



An adult woman was pronounced dead after police responding to a welfare check found her inside a residence on Gorman Avenue late Saturday night.

What we know:

According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded to a welfare check at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of Gorman Avenue.

Once on scene, officers located an adult female inside the residence suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers located a suspect at the location and took that person into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect. Authorities have also not shared details about the nature of the trauma or a possible motive.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.