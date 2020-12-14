Expand / Collapse search

DC Police investigating shooting of young girl in Southeast

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Police are investigating the shooting of a young girl in Southeast. 

Police say a 9-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet while she was walking with her family on the 1500 block of Good Hope Road SE at around 5 p.m. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The girl has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are looking for a black, Infinity with heavily tinted windows that was last seen fleeing the scene.