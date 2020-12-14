DC Police investigating shooting of young girl in Southeast

article

D.C. Police are investigating the shooting of a young girl in Southeast.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet while she was walking with her family on the 1500 block of Good Hope Road SE at around 5 p.m.

The girl has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are looking for a black, Infinity with heavily tinted windows that was last seen fleeing the scene.