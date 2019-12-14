Four centenarian World War II veterans honored at Super Bowl LIV
The vets were asked by the NFL to participate to honor both their military heritage and the 100th anniversary of the NFL as a professional football league.
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman from Bethesda flips the coin at Super Bowl LIV
Col. Charles McGee is still living large at 100 years old.
Sophie Yazzie, Arizona's longest-living veteran, dies at 105
Sophie Yazzie, Arizona's longest-living veteran, died at the age of 105 on Saturday in Tucson.
Treasure Island man ticketed for displaying sign thanking veterans
A man is suing the city of Treasure Island, claiming they violated his rights when they refused to allow him to display a sign on his boat during the Veterans Day boat parade.
Fallen heroes remembered during Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery
There was no mistaking what the event meant to families whose loved ones are buried at Arlington National.
Tuskegee Airman from Bethesda celebrates 100th birthday with a flight
Retired Col. Charles McGee will turn 100 years old on Saturday and while the years may have slowed him down some, they haven't dimmed the memories of his 30-year service to his country as a Tuskegee Airman who paved the way for generations to come.
Tuskegee Airman from Montgomery County celebrates 100th birthday
Col. Charles McGee will turn 100 years old on Saturday and is celebrating by taking to the skies again.
Though they are thousands of miles apart, military family unites for Christmas card
A military family from Tampa spending first Christmas apart finds a way to be together for their Christmas card.
Veteran surprised with thousands of Christmas lights, decorations
A local veteran got quite the surprise when he returned home to find his house totally decorated for Christmas on Tuesday.
Georgia couple searches for owner of lost Marine Corps ring
A Lawrenceville couple is looking to reunite a Marine Corps ring with its rightful owner.
How to volunteer to lay 253,000 holiday wreaths on veterans' graves at Arlington National Cemetery
With the holiday season in full force, volunteers are needed to place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery for an annual event held every December to honor our nation's fallen veterans.
91-year-old DC area veteran recalls times of war
A local veteran with a military career spanning three wars is remembering his time serving his country.
Vietnam veterans travel to Washington D.C. through Honor Flight Arizona
A group of Vietnam veterans traveled to our nation's capital Monday thanks to Honor Flight Arizona.
Francis Currey, one of three remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipients, dies at 94
Currey joined the U.S. Army in 1944 when he was just 17.
2,000 attend funeral of Florida veteran who died alone
Edward Pearson passed away on August 31 at the age of 80. He had no immediate family, but the funeral director had a plan to still give Pearson one last amazing honor: An open invitation to the public.
Former Navy SEAL enters Yale as a 52-year-old freshman
Former Navy SEAL James Hatch says heading to class as a freshman at Yale University is just about as nerve-wracking as preparing for the uncertainty of combat.
Marine veteran injured in combat gifted with car in Prince George’s County to help get wife to hospital for cancer treatment
Dwayne Frost’s motto is “service is what I do.” It’s something he puts into action every day as the volunteer chaplain for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
98-year-old veteran celebrates birthday at work
A World War Two veteran had a surprise party for his 98th birthday -- at work.
Georgia WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday
A World War II veteran celebrated a major milestone Tuesday.
Veterans help dedicate unique underwater memorial
Nearly 40 feet deep in the blue waters off Clearwater, a one-of-a-kind exhibit is now open. The Circle of Heroes memorial was officially dedicated Monday.