How to protect veterans from scams and fraud

Veterans can be a vulnerable population that are susceptible to scams. Carroll Harris, Inspector in Charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, says sometimes scammers specially target the veteran population.

"There are many different variations," Harris explains. "One of them is VA loan refinancing scams, where they add on exorbitant fees that are unnecessary or pension poaching scams where they will literally trick the veteran into giving away future income streams for a small sum up front, manipulating the veteran."

Harris said romance scams and fake veteran charity scams are also common. "The public thinks they're giving to help the veteran's cause, yet all they're doing is lining the pockets of a scammer."

Here are some tips to protect yourself from scams targeting veterans:

Don’t give personal information

Don’t give any personal information over the phone. This includes bank account numbers, credit card numbers and your Social Security number.

Don’t send money

Don’t send or wire money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or use peer-to-peer payment methods to send funds to anyone you don’t know well.

Don’t feel pressured

Don’t be pressured to act immediately. If you are dealing with a legitimate outfit, they won’t try to pressure you to act before having a chance to check it out and think about it. If they do, just say "no" and hang up.

Consult a friend

Check out the offer with a trusted family member, friend or your local veteran’s affairs office before acting.

Check the security

Verify any charity asking for money before sending it. There are several online services veterans can use, such as the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar.

Do your homework

Get credible information on how to qualify for veterans’ benefits by contacting your state veterans’ affairs agency. Visit www.nasdva.us, and click on "Links."

