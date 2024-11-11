Veterans Day ceremony at World War II Memorial in DC remembers those who served

Veterans and their families were honored Monday at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. in recognition of Veterans Day.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m. and honored the more than 16-million-strong men and women who served during World War II.

Veterans Day remembered at World War II Memorial in DC

As part of the ceremony, World War II veterans placed wreaths at the Freedom Wall in remembrance of the fallen.

President Joe Biden will be at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to participate in the Presidential Armed Forces wreath-laying ceremony and to deliver remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater.