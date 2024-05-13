NYC Vietnam, Korean and Cold War veterans visit DC on Honor Flight

Dozens of New York City veterans made their way to the nation’s capital over the weekend on the Big Apple Honor Flight.

The trip included visits to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps Memorial — commonly known as the Iwo Jima Memorial— and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The Honor Flight Network was founded by physician and retired Air Force Capt. Earl Morse in 2004 He came up with the idea of flying veterans to Washington when he realized many were unable to visit the National World War II Memorial that was completed that year.