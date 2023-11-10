Fairfax County elementary school honors veterans with special breakfast

A Fairfax County elementary school honored its teachers and volunteers who served Friday.

The community at White Oaks Elementary School in Burke hosted a special Veterans Breakfast.

Among those who were recognized, was Captain Harley Stuntz, a 91-year-old Navy veteran who has volunteered with the school for 25 years.

Others included Retired Sgt. Ralphael "Ralph" DiBacco, who has taught kindergarten for 20 years, and classroom monitors Retired Capt. Alan Peek, USCG, and Retired MSgt. Clarissa "Claire" Pruismann, USAF.

READ MORE: 'Make Camo Your Cause': FOX Corp, U.S.VETS renew campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

US Army

Also, in recognition of Veterans Day, the FOX Corporation is partnering with U.S. VETS for the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign to help end veteran homelessness.

In order to bring more visibility to veteran struggles, many FOX anchors and reporters will be wearing camo to show their appreciation and gratitude to those who have served in the military.

To donate and learn more on how you can help U.S.VETS end veteran homelessness, visit www.usvets.org/foxforward