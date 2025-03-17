VA to end gender reassignment treatment for veterans

article

The Brief The VA will phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria in response to President Trump’s executive order. Cross-sex hormone therapy will only be provided to veterans already receiving it from the VA or military. VA savings from halting these treatments will support severely injured veterans, such as paralyzed and amputee veterans. LGBTQ+ veterans will continue to receive comprehensive health care, with no changes to services for lesbian, gay, or bisexual veterans.



The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that it will phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order on gender ideology.

Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria treatments

What we know:

The order, titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," asserts that the United States recognizes two sexes, male and female, and that these sexes are "grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

As part of this policy shift, VA Secretary Doug Collins explained that the department will no longer offer cross-sex hormone therapy to veterans diagnosed with gender dysphoria unless they are already receiving such care from the VA or had received it through the military upon their separation from service.

The VA will also discontinue all other medical or surgical treatments for gender dysphoria.

"I mean no disrespect to anyone. but VA should not be focused on helping veterans attempt to change their sex," Collins said. "The vast majority of veterans and Americans agree, and that is why this is the right decision."

Big picture view:

The savings VA achieves from discontinuing these treatments will be redirected to help severely injured veterans, such as paralyzed veterans and amputees, regain their independence.

Collins emphasized that all eligible veterans, including those who identify as trans, will continue to receive comprehensive health care, including preventive and mental health services.

The VA's decision does not affect the care of LGBTQ+ veterans, including mental health and preventive services, and the roles of LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators remain unchanged.

VCCs continue to ensure that veterans receive clinically competent, veteran-centered care. The department’s policy change also does not impact the health care of veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or queer.

While VA has never provided sex-change surgeries, it had been offering an array of services to support gender transition, including hormone therapy and gender-affirming prosthetics. These services were authorized under a Veterans Health Administration directive, which has now been rescinded. The VA also provided letters of support for veterans seeking sex-change surgeries through non-VA providers.

In addition to the policy changes regarding medical treatments, VA facilities will now designate all intimate spaces, such as bathrooms and patient rooms, by sex, or provide unisex options for single-person spaces.