Post-pandemic fallout still impacting college students as many struggle to stay in school

As college students across the region get back to school and begin their second semester, some co-eds are finding it difficult to hold on, even dropping out as a result of a mix of mental health and other issues.

Experts and students say the fallout from the pandemic may be partly to blame.

We've heard about some students dropping out of college early for a variety of reasons: stress, anxiety and feelings of loneliness.

These students were high schoolers or college freshmen when the pandemic hit — all students losing something in the process — and they, like many, are still working through with what years-long stoppage of normal life can do to people.

Some are handling it more easily than others.

FOX 5 had a chance to speak with a University of Delaware sophomore, who says she almost dropped out this fall after having a tough time adjusting from life in a college dorm to apartment living where the responsibilities are greater.

"I definitely see a lot of my friends struggling as well, so in a way it’s comforting to know that it’s not just me," University of Delaware student Anna Salamy said. "I’m sure the pandemic has to do a lot with it just because we were so trapped for so long and then now it’s like we’re still getting back to what was our normal. So even learning is different from the pandemic as well so. It’s definitely all these changes that we’re still adapting to. Definitely see a lot of my friends struggle as well but, luckily, there are resources people just have to use them."

Salamy says Delaware students have access to a place called Sean's House, where students can go to support each other through tough times. The program was founded by the parents of a student who took his life during a struggle with college life and his mental health.

Most colleges and universities offering free counseling services for students feeling lonely and disconnected even though they're constantly around classmates. Howard University has been trying to help students manage these frustrations. They’ve declared Friday a Mental Health Day, pausing all classes and activities to allow students and staff to take a break and check in with their support systems to make sure they're doing ok.

FOX 5 also spoke with Jeff Volkmann, the head of American Univeristy's Wellness Programming and Psychological Services.

"What we've seen a lot more of is social anxiety, loneliness, an inability to form social connections or to feel like social connections are adding value to one's life. I think that’s very much connected to the pandemic and this time period that was lost when we went from all in-person interactions to no in-person interactions," Volkmann said. "Now, with a hybrid world where some are in-person some are virtual and I think it’s been challenging for students."

Loneliness is not something you might associate with a college campus but it's real... and no amount of social media interaction can change that, so more and more schools are encouraging students to take time to calm down, make sure they’re doing ok and that they are where they should be mentally.