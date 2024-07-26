Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle collision causes major delays on BW parkway

July 26, 2024
Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A single-vehicle is off the roadway with an entrapment on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the area of Good Luck Road.

According to officials, an individual has been extricated from the vehicle and transported by a U.S. Park helicopter to an area hospital for medical attention. The parkway is shutdown both ways while a helicopter is on the scene. 

Drivers can expect major delays and emergency vehicles. Alternate routes are advised.