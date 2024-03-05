DC Cherry Blossoms: Florets visible stage 2 reached; peak bloom about 3 weeks away

D.C.’s famous Japanese cherry blossom trees have reached stage two in their development toward peak bloom.

"The cherry blossoms have progressed to florets visible, the 2nd of 6 stages. Depending on the weather, peak bloom should be around 3 weeks away!" said an online post from the National Park Service on Tuesday. Last year, the trees reached the same stage on March 1.

The trees surrounding Washington’s Tidal Basin and National Mall reached stage one over the weekend. They are expected to reach peak bloom from March 23-26.

Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the blossoms have opened, revealing the magnificent pink and white blossoms. It typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April.