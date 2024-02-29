DC Cherry Blossoms: 2024 peak bloom prediction dates revealed

The 2024 peak bloom prediction dates for the thousands of Japanese cherry blossom trees surrounding Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin and National Mall are being revealed Thursday.

Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the blossoms have opened, revealing the magnificent pink and white blossoms. It typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ From: FOX 5 DC

Last year, the iconic blossoms appeared earlier than expected because of the unusually warm winter.

The city will celebrate the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival from March 20 to April 14. Fun activities include a kite festival, a cherry blossom 5K and a parade.

The District’s cherry blossoms date back over 111 years to an original 1912 gift of 3,000 trees from the mayor of Tokyo.