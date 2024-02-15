Tax Season: When can you start filing your taxes? When will you receive your tax refund?

The 2024 tax season is officially underway, which means it's time to get your paperwork in order.

According to the IRS, more than 128.7 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed by the April 15, 2024, tax deadline. Typically, taxpayers that file electronically and select direct deposit can expect their tax refund in less than 21 days. Although some returns may require additional review and may take longer. If you mailed a paper return, expect to wait four weeks or more.

Americans have been receiving tax refunds in 2024 that are roughly 25% less than what they received in 2023, according to a release from the IRS.

IRS Free File:

Through the IRS Free File program, eligible taxpayers can prepare and file their federal tax returns using free tax software from trusted IRS Free File partners. The program is now available, click here to see if you qualify.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program:

AARP has helped provide free tax help to over 78 million taxpayers, with a focus on older adults with low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified. Click here to find a location near you.

Free Income Tax Preparation:

The Maryland Comptroller offers free in-person and online tax preparation. In-person services are by appointment only. Click here for more information on how to make an appointment. The Maryland iFile application can be found here.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance:

This national program is sponsored by the IRS to help families maximize their tax returns and avoid the fees businesses charge to prepare taxes. In-person services are available at several sites in Northern Virginia, walk-ins are welcome, no appointments are needed. Click here to learn more information.