Capitals grant the wish of a 14-year-old in remission from leukemia

The Washington Capitals made a 14-year-old's wish come true in a very special way.

Pascal Lettkemann is from Austria and is in remission from leukemia and plays hockey for the Austrian team KAC. His wish, to meet the Capitals team and attend a game. Lettkemann has always dreamed of playing in the NHL.

Lettekemann traveled with his father from Austria for his wish to be granted.

On Saturday, March 2, he attended practice with the team and was surprised by Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin with the news that he would join the team on the ice at the end of practice. Capitals players then spent time skating and shooting pucks with Pascal on the ice.

Lettekemann and his dad will attend the Capitals game on Sunday, March 3, as they take on the Arizona Coyotes.

