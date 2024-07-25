Virginia city ranked the fittest in America for seventh year by American Fitness Index

Arlington, Virginia has worked its way to the top of the fittest city in America ranking, according to the American Fitness Index.

The city has managed to be the fittest city in America for seven years in a row. Washington, D.C. climbed up the list and secured the second spot on the list.

Related article

According to the American Fitness Index, the Virginia city ranked the highest for exercising in the previous month, sleeping seven hours or more a day, and the percentage of smokers. The nation's capitol ranked extremely high for consuming two or more fruits a day.

Two additional cities in Virginia were also included in the top fifty ranking. Richmond, Virginia was ranked twenty-eight, Norfolk, Virginia was ranked forty-one, and Virginia Beach, Virginia was ranked forty-four.