Expand / Collapse search

Virginia foster care organization holds annual blanket drive

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:21AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Virginia foster care organization holds annual blanket drive

A Virginia foster care organization is doing it part to help those in need stay warm this winter.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A Virginia foster care organization is doing it part to help those in need stay warm this winter.

Beginning Wednesday, StepStone Family & Youth Services of Virginia is holding its annual "Wrapped in Love" blanket drive.

The organization will be accepting donations of new and gently used blankets from January 31 through February 14 at locations across the state.

StepStone Blanket Drop Off Locations:

StepStone – Christiansburg
207 West Main St. Suite 6B
Christiansburg, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

Oak Grove Church
641 Craigs Mountain Road
Christiansburg, VA 24073

StepStone – Forest
2201 Graves Mill Rd. Suite D
Forest, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

Lynchburg Public Library
2315 Memorial Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

StepStone – Norfolk
6330 N Center Dr., Building 13, Suite 100
Norfolk, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

27 Atlantic-Oceanfront Apartments
2613 Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

StepStone – Richmond
2701 Emerywood Pkwy. Suite 102
Richmond, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

StepStone – Roanoke
2965 Colonnade Dr. Suite 130
Roanoke, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

EL3ven11 Beauty Lounge
5 Angle Street
Rocky Mount, VA 24151

StepStone – Woodbridge
4300 Ridgewood Center Dr.
Woodbridge, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

SeaQuest Lynchburg
3405 Candlers Mountain Road.
Lynchburg, VA
M-F, 10AM – 8PM, Sat 10AM- 8PM, Sunday 12-6PM

Enterprise Rent-A-Car
11651 Midlothian Turnpike.
Midlothian, VA
M – F, 8 am – 5:30 pm ; Sat 9 am – 12 pm ; Sun 10 am – 1 pm

Hyatt Place Harrisonburg
1884 Evelyn Byrd Avenue
Harrisonburg, VA 22801