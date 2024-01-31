Virginia foster care organization holds annual blanket drive
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A Virginia foster care organization is doing it part to help those in need stay warm this winter.
Beginning Wednesday, StepStone Family & Youth Services of Virginia is holding its annual "Wrapped in Love" blanket drive.
The organization will be accepting donations of new and gently used blankets from January 31 through February 14 at locations across the state.
StepStone Blanket Drop Off Locations:
StepStone – Christiansburg
207 West Main St. Suite 6B
Christiansburg, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm
Oak Grove Church
641 Craigs Mountain Road
Christiansburg, VA 24073
StepStone – Forest
2201 Graves Mill Rd. Suite D
Forest, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm
Lynchburg Public Library
2315 Memorial Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm
StepStone – Norfolk
6330 N Center Dr., Building 13, Suite 100
Norfolk, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm
27 Atlantic-Oceanfront Apartments
2613 Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
StepStone – Richmond
2701 Emerywood Pkwy. Suite 102
Richmond, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm
StepStone – Roanoke
2965 Colonnade Dr. Suite 130
Roanoke, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm
EL3ven11 Beauty Lounge
5 Angle Street
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
StepStone – Woodbridge
4300 Ridgewood Center Dr.
Woodbridge, VA
Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm
SeaQuest Lynchburg
3405 Candlers Mountain Road.
Lynchburg, VA
M-F, 10AM – 8PM, Sat 10AM- 8PM, Sunday 12-6PM
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
11651 Midlothian Turnpike.
Midlothian, VA
M – F, 8 am – 5:30 pm ; Sat 9 am – 12 pm ; Sun 10 am – 1 pm
Hyatt Place Harrisonburg
1884 Evelyn Byrd Avenue
Harrisonburg, VA 22801