Virginia foster care organization holds annual blanket drive

A Virginia foster care organization is doing it part to help those in need stay warm this winter.

Beginning Wednesday, StepStone Family & Youth Services of Virginia is holding its annual "Wrapped in Love" blanket drive.

The organization will be accepting donations of new and gently used blankets from January 31 through February 14 at locations across the state.

StepStone Blanket Drop Off Locations:

StepStone – Christiansburg

207 West Main St. Suite 6B

Christiansburg, VA

Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

Oak Grove Church

641 Craigs Mountain Road

Christiansburg, VA 24073

StepStone – Forest

2201 Graves Mill Rd. Suite D

Forest, VA

Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

Lynchburg Public Library

2315 Memorial Ave.

Lynchburg, VA

Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

StepStone – Norfolk

6330 N Center Dr., Building 13, Suite 100

Norfolk, VA

Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

27 Atlantic-Oceanfront Apartments

2613 Atlantic Avenue

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

StepStone – Richmond

2701 Emerywood Pkwy. Suite 102

Richmond, VA

Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

StepStone – Roanoke

2965 Colonnade Dr. Suite 130

Roanoke, VA

Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

EL3ven11 Beauty Lounge

5 Angle Street

Rocky Mount, VA 24151

StepStone – Woodbridge

4300 Ridgewood Center Dr.

Woodbridge, VA

Mon-Fri: 9 am-5pm

SeaQuest Lynchburg

3405 Candlers Mountain Road.

Lynchburg, VA

M-F, 10AM – 8PM, Sat 10AM- 8PM, Sunday 12-6PM

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

11651 Midlothian Turnpike.

Midlothian, VA

M – F, 8 am – 5:30 pm ; Sat 9 am – 12 pm ; Sun 10 am – 1 pm

Hyatt Place Harrisonburg

1884 Evelyn Byrd Avenue

Harrisonburg, VA 22801