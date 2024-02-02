José Andrés nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Washington, D.C.-based celebrity chef José Andrés has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House democrats announced their nomination earlier this week.

Andrés and his World Central Kitchen are known for serving millions of meals on the front lines of emergencies like natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

"Chef Andrés and his team are nothing short of heroes for humanity – not only conquering hunger but spreading hope," said the letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. "Responding to natural disasters, humanitarian crises and war zones without hesitation, Chef Andrés and his team have served more than 350 million meals worldwide. During many dark and difficult moments, the impact of Chef Andrés and World Central Kitchen has been extraordinary."

A nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize may be submitted by qualified nominators, which includes members of national assemblies.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, comprised of five members appointed by the Norwegian parliament, is responsible for selecting the Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

The laureates will be announced in October.