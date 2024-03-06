On Wednesday, FOX 5’s Field Trip took our Stephanie Ramirez to the Metropolitan School of the Arts in Alexandria, Virginia, where some 40 young performers are gearing up for a big show this weekend to mark Women’s History Month.

The show, happening Sunday, March 10th, is called "HER," which stands for harmony, empowerment, and rhythm.

Through dance is how the high school seniors are paying tribute to several different female music greats, including some before their time.

"Rolling," laughed high school senior, Marcelina Abenes,, "I didn’t know her song ‘Rolling’ was by Tina Turner."

"I heard it on the radio" said Abenes, explaining where she had heard it before.

"I heard it in a movie," laughed fellow performer Carleigh Jones, "I heard it in ‘Flushed Away!"

If you’re like Stephanie Ramirez, who didn’t exactly know that movie was about, it’s an animated movie from 2006!

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Women’s History Month to be celebrated at Metropolitan School of the Arts in Alexandria

More on the show!

The show also explores country, hip-hop and jazz, with over a dozen different numbers prepared for Sunday. Senior Jada Wallace spoke with FOX 5 on learning about female Rapper Missy Elliot.

"I grew up with my mother, who loved to dance to her song like in the living room," said Wallace, "What I specifically learned about Missy Elliot is that she really loved dancers and supports the dance industry and choreography. So all of her music videos – she like pays them really well supports the dance industry."

"I didn’t know Nina Simone before I learned it for company project for, ‘HER," said Jones, who will be performing a solo to the artist, "I just find that her music is really interesting and really different than for example Adele or Missy Elliot, some of the hip-hop pieces that we have. It’s really bluesy, which I really like."

Other musical trailblazers and greats also studied include Dolly Parton, En Vogue and Adele.

Metropolitan School of the Arts Executive Director Sara Hart tells FOX 5 the students have been preparing and practicing since September.

"We don’t get to see a lot of tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary shows only. It’s a recital – it’s a dance recital – so for us to be able to put something together that’s a bit more mature for the kids that want to study that way, is very excited," said Hart.

"The growth over here is immeasurable," added faculty member, Charles Renato.

"You start in September and it’s a long process but it’s very rewarding in the end – hard work," Abenes told FOX 5.

While honoring music’s female greats, the company project is also empowering the young women connecting and performing to their music.

"Doing this for four years has really taught me the importance of time management," added Wallace.

"I like how we at MSA took these songs and kind of made it our own, while also giving the singer, themselves a voice," said Jones.

Asked what she hopes people will take away from the Sunday show, Wallace said, "I just hope that we --- well we perform a diverse set of artists with different artists and different genres and just knowing that like, women can, in music, can take many different forms and many different genres and conquer them all."

The show is almost sold out, but you can still grab tickets through the school’s website: MetropolitanArts.org

"HER" beings at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10th at the Ernst Community Cultural Center on Little River Turnpike. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults.