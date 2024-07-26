Southeast arsonist nabbed for allegedly setting cousin's apartment on fire twice

A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with two arson fires at a Southeast D.C. home.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday, fire crews responded to the 2100 block of Suitland Terrace SE to an active fire at an apartment.

There was a call for service at the same apartment one day prior, on Thursday morning.

Neighbor Emanuel Faludon said Friday morning, he heard a loud noise downstairs which caught his attention.

When he walked outside, he saw a man break a window and smoke.

"He’s somebody we know. He lives or stays with someone in that apartment," Faludon said. "When I came downstairs, and I saw him, I engaged him. I was like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ He ran. I ran after him for a while, but I couldn’t catch up with him, so I had to come back."

The man was identified Friday afternoon by D.C. fire officials as 53-year-old Michael Hawkins.

The apartment he allegedly set on fire is the home of his cousin Charineen Stevenson.

"I was here yesterday when he did the same thing, but the fire wasn’t as severe as it was. Me and my kids were able to get out yesterday. He came back and did it today," Stevenson said. "It’s scary. Yesterday, I had to barricade myself in my house. Bolt my door up, so I could feel as safe as possible. I did not feel safe yesterday or the days leading up to this."

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Stevenson came by the home early Friday afternoon in hopes of saving any clothes that weren’t destroyed in the fire. She lives in the home with her two young children and brother.

"He’s [cousin] on camera. We occasionally saw him. We saw him twice outside and before the fire started, he was the one who hit my brother in the head with a hammer. He’s been repeatedly attacking this home for a while, for days now," she said.

Stevenson said it’s possible her cousin has mental health issues.

According to D.C. fire officials, the arrest was made by members of the D.C. and EMS Fire Investigation Unit.