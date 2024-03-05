The famous Japanese cherry blossom trees surrounding Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin and National Mall have reached stage one of development as they move toward peak bloom.

"And we're off! Small green buds are appearing on the Yoshino cherry trees, marking the 1st of 6 stages on the way to peak bloom." said the National Park Service in an online post over the weekend.

DC Cherry Blossoms: Small green buds mark start of stage 1 on way to peak bloom (National Park Service)

In 2023, the cherry blossoms reached stage one on February 23.

Last week, NPS predicted the trees would reach peak bloom from March 23-26. Officials say they use long-term forecasts, historical records, and the appearance of the trees to determine peak bloom dates. Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the blossoms have opened, revealing the magnificent pink and white blossoms.

Another factor in the equation has been the unusually warm winters the D.C. region has seen in recent years, prompting the cherry blossoms to reach their flowery peak earlier than expected.

Last year, the trees reached peak bloom on March 23.