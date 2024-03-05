Free COVID-19 test program ends March 8

Americans have until Friday, March 8 to order four free at-home COVID-⁠19 rapid tests from the U.S. government before the program is suspended.

The program began during the coronavirus pandemic. The tests were last offered ahead of an expected surge in cases during last year’s winter holiday season.

The tests can be ordered online and will be delivered directly to your home for free.

According to COVID.gov, orders placed on or before March 8 will be delivered.

The change comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its recommendation that those who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for five days. Now, the agency says people can return to work or regular activities if their symptoms are mild and improving and it’s been a day since they’ve had a fever.

You can report at-home test results to public health agencies at MakeMyTestCount.org

