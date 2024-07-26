Virginia school system ranked 9th best in US. Here’s why.

Virginia’s school system is one of the best in the country, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The personal-finance website released its 2024 report on the best and worst school systems across the U.S. this week. Virginia secured the ninth position nationally, down from fifth in 2023.

The report compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety, including pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate, and median standardized-test scores.

According to the study, Virginia performs well in ensuring that low-income students graduate from high school, ranking 13th nationally.

The rankings show the state is positioned for positive growth in high school graduation rates over the next decade.

While math scores are decent at number 15th, there’s room for improvement in reading, which ranks 28th, according to the report. Virginia excels in preparing students for AP exams, ranking tenth in the U.S.

The state ranked 18th nationally for pupil-teacher ratio, with numbers indicating a reasonable balance between student enrollment and teacher availability.

Virginia also ranks well in terms of safety, with low incidence rates of violence, bullying, and threats. The state also has a high percentage of parents who believe their children attend safe schools.

FULL REPORT: States with the Best & Worst School Systems (2024)