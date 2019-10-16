Key takeaways from Trump impeachment inquiry transcripts
House investigators have released the first transcripts from the closed-door impeachment hearings into President Trump, providing new details about events at the center of the inquiry.
President Trump says whistleblower offer not enough, should testify
Whistleblower willing to take written questions from House Republicans, lawyer says
A lawyer for the whistleblower who raised alarms about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine said Sunday his client is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans.
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
The vote was a victory for majority Democrats, who will control the investigation in the House.
MLB umpire's tweets opposing Trump impeachment prompt investigation
The MLB is investigating after a longtime umpire wrote on Twitter he would buy a semi-automatic rifle ahead of a feared second U.S. civil war if President Trump were to be impeached.
Support for impeachment inquiry reaches new high: poll
A new national poll by Quinnipiac University indicates that 55 percent of registered voters support the House Democrats' impeachment investigation into President Trump, with 43 percent opposed.
Chaotic scene as Republicans storm closed-door impeachment inquiry deposition
Several Republican House members held a news conference outside the secure room where the deposition was taking place and then pushed into the committee room, bringing the session to a halt.
White House: Ukraine aid held up in part over election probe
The White House acknowledged that President Donald Trump's decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine was linked to his demand that Kyiv investigate the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, a shifting new explanation about events at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
Former Pompeo aide testifying to House impeachment panels
The House impeachment inquiry is exposing new details about unease in the State Department and White House about President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine and those of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.