Live updates: US strikes Venezuela; Trump says Maduro captured

The United States carried out a large-scale strike in Venezuela early Saturday, and President Donald Trump said the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, had been captured and flown out of the country, according to the Associated Press.

Here's the latest:

Maduro and wife to face charges

8:43 a.m. ET: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says Maduro and his wife will face criminal charges after an indictment in New York.

Bondi vowed in a social media post that the couple will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

Maduro was indicted in 2020 in New York, but it was not previously known that his wife had been.

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) and his wife, Cilia Flores wave to supporters on January 15, 2017. (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Trump’s announcement

What we know:

Hours after the strike, President Donald Trump announced on social media that U.S. forces had captured Maduro and his wife and flown them out of Venezuela.

"Maduro has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump wrote, adding that the operation was carried out in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement. Trump said the strikes were carried out "successfully" and scheduled a news conference for later Saturday.

President Donald Trump states on his Truth profile that the US 'captures' Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife in a 'large scale strike' (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Maduro’s status unclear

What we don't know:

As of Saturday morning, it was not known whether there were deaths or injuries, whether additional military actions were planned, or who was exercising control of Venezuela’s government. The White House did not respond yet to questions about where Maduro and his wife were being taken.

Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

The legal authority for the strike — and whether Trump consulted Congress beforehand — were also not immediately known, according to AP.

The Armed Services committees in Congress had not been formally notified, a person familiar with the matter told the AP. Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns in recent months about U.S. military actions tied to drug interdiction near Venezuela.

What they're saying:

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed him and said Maduro had been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial in the United States.

Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, said she did not know their location and demanded proof of life.

"We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores," Rodríguez said. "We demand proof of life."

Under Venezuelan law, Rodríguez would assume power if Maduro were removed, though there was no confirmation that had occurred.

Reaction in Venezuela

Big picture view:

Maduro’s government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations, calling the strike an "imperialist attack." Officials urged supporters to take to the streets.

In some neighborhoods long considered strongholds of the ruling party, armed individuals and civilian militia members rallied while holding posters of Maduro. In other parts of the city, streets remained largely empty hours after the strike.

The government declared a state of external disturbance, a form of emergency that allows authorities to suspend certain rights and expand the role of the armed forces.

Smoke is seen over buildings after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard on January 03, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

Escalating pressure on Maduro

The backstory:

The strike followed months of escalating pressure by the Trump administration on Maduro’s government, including a buildup of U.S. forces near South America and attacks on boats accused of drug smuggling.

Maduro was indicted in March 2020 on U.S. charges related to narco-terrorism.

Trump has said the United States is engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels and has justified recent military actions as necessary to stop drug trafficking.

International reaction

International reaction began to emerge quickly.

The other side:

Cuba condemned the strike, calling it a criminal attack, while Iran’s foreign ministry also denounced the operation.

Argentina’s president praised Trump’s announcement, celebrating what he described as a blow against authoritarian rule.

What's next:

The situation remains fluid as governments around the world monitor developments. The FAA warned U.S. pilots that airspace over Venezuela and Curaçao was off limits due to safety risks tied to military activity.