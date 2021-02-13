Closing arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial after Senate reaches deal to skip witness testimony

The Senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The agreement averts a prolonged trial and sets up closing arguments from both sides on Saturday.

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, members of Congress stand to applaud Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman on the fourth day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 12, 2021 in Expand

Thrown into confusion, the senators had voted earlier in the day to adjourn while they tried to work out an agreement.

The rare Saturday session was to be for closing arguments in Trump's trial over whether he is guilty of inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Acquittal still appears likely, underscored by news that Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote that way.