Prince George's County man accused of killing 4-month-old son denied bail

The Brief A Prince George's County man accused of killing his four-month-old son appeared in court on Friday. The man's defense attorney argues this was a case of sudden infant death syndrome, but an autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma. He will remain behind bars for now as he awaits trial for multiple murder and child abuse charges.



A Prince George's County man accused of killing his four-month-old son will stay behind bars for now.

Police believe 24-year-old Khalil Brooks-Clarke caused injuries that led to the death of his infant son. But his defense attorney is pushing back, telling FOX 5 that the evidence doesn't add up.

What we know:

It was an incredibly intense and emotional bond hearing in an Upper Marlboro court hearing Monday afternoon.

Khalil Brooks-Clarke's family sat on one side, while family and loved ones of the child's mother sat on the other.

According to the charging documents, Brooks-Clarke was caring for his four-month-old son, Kairo, on Friday, Dec. 27. Brooks-Clarke says he woke up because Kairo was breathing abnormally, saying it's something the baby has done before.

READ MORE: Father charged in death of 4-month-old baby in Prince George's County

He says he laid the baby down, made a bottle but when he came back, the baby was unresponsive. He said he then called 911, around 12:40 a.m., and started giving the baby CPR until EMTs arrived.

Kairo was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The defense argued that there were no visible signs of harm to the baby and this could be sudden infant death syndrome, but according to court documents, a CT scan showed skull fractures on both sides of Kairo's head.

His death was declared a homicide, and it was noted that some external factor caused injuries.

Dig deeper:

Multiple family members say the baby was fine just hours before 911 was called.

The child's mother spoke with investigators and in court today and said Brooks-Clarke had a history of shaking the child.

"She stated that the defendant did not like when the baby cried and fussed and would often become frustrated. The defendant, in his frustration would record videos on his phone of him shaking the decedent when he would not stop crying," the court documents read.

But Brooks-Clarke's family says he was a loving father who had help and support.

His defense attorney, Orlando Mayo, also spoke to FOX 5 after court.

"We understand the narrative. A child is dead, and people will be angry. We're hurt. We're also grieving, so is the mom's family. They're all grieving. My client doesn't have a chance to grieve. He’s got to go and fight for his life behind evidence that seems not very compelling," Mayo said.

Arrest and charges:

Investigators say the child’s father, 24-year-old Khalil Brooks-Clarke, was the sole caregiver present at the time Kairo sustained the fatal injuries.

After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, police charged Brooks-Clarke with:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree child abuse

Second-degree child abuse

Additional related charges

What's next:

The judge ordered Brooks-Clarke be held without bond, and he has a preliminary hearing at the end of the month.

The mother's family declined to speak after the emotional hearing, but they are reportedly planning a vigil in the coming days.