Jan. 6 DC pipe bomb suspect ordered detained pending trial, court documents say

The Brief A judge ordered Brian J. Cole Jr. ordered detained pending trial in the Jan. 6 pipe bomb case. A DOJ memo says Cole confessed after waiving his Miranda rights. His attorneys argue he isn’t a danger and would comply with monitoring.



The man accused of placing two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has been ordered detained pending trial.

A magistrate judge ruled that Brian J. Cole Jr. must remain detained pending trial, according to court documents released Friday. "There are no conditions of release the Court could impose to reasonably assure the safety of the community," the order states.

What we know:

Cole’s attorneys argued last week that he should be released while the case proceeds.

As FOX 5 DC previously reported, a recent Department of Justice memo says Cole confessed to investigators after waiving his Miranda rights. The memo quotes him expressing doubts about the 2020 election results and targeting both major political parties.

After the memo became public, Cole’s defense team filed a motion seeking any audio or video recordings of the alleged confession, along with all additional evidence prosecutors plan to use.

Defense attorneys maintain Cole is not a danger to the community. They submitted character letters and argued the alleged conduct is "not like him," citing his mental health history, lack of a criminal record, steady employment and the fact that no one was physically harmed. They say he would comply with monitoring if released.

Brian Cole Jr.