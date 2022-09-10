This weekend’s College Football on FOX: Top-25 teams featured in Week 3 quadruple header
A massive day of college football games kicks off Saturday with a four-game slate featuring no. 3 Ohio State, no. 6 Oklahoma, and no. 7 USC.
Frances Tiafoe Day: Prince George's County welcomes home tennis star with celebration event
Tennis star Frances Tiafoe got a greeting fit for a king Friday!
Future of Nats Park in jeopardy as permit nears expiration
The city’s permitting agency opted not to reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park until Events DC goes before the city’s zoning commission.
University of Maryland's football stadium to change name in October
Football fans at the University of Maryland will soon have a new name to call the team's stadium.
9-year-old Prince George’s County boy becomes dirt bike champion
A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!
Washington Commanders' coach Jennifer King featured in trailer for 'The Woman King'
The first Black woman coach in the NFL and Washington Commanders assistant running back coach Jennifer King has been featured in a trailer for “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis.
NBA suspends Suns owner Robert Sarver for 1 year, fines him $10 million
The NBA launched its investigation after ESPN published a report, accusing Sarver of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his tenure as owner of the Suns.
Nats' Joey Meneses signs ball for girl robbed of catch
The Washington Nationals made things up to a young fan who had her shot at a game ball snatched away by an adult.
Roger Federer says he is retiring from professional tennis
The 41-year-old tennis star, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, said the Laver Cup in London next week will be his farewell event.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. back at practice following shooting
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was at practice Wednesday for the first time since he was shot in August during what police believe was an attempted robbery in D.C.
Court revives lawsuits against Ohio State over past sexual abuse claims
The university has reiterated apologies for anyone he harmed, and it has reached over $60 million in settlements with at least 296 survivors.
Brett Favre, ex-governor accused of welfare misspending in Mississippi
One of the texts from 2017 showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement.
Philadelphia Eagles fans sue Washington Commanders over railing debacle
Four Philadelphia Eagles fans who say they were injured last January have filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders.
Boston Marathon opens 2023 race to nonbinary athletes
Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023.
Baseball legend Ty Cobb’s dentures auctioned off for $18K
The baseball legend spent 22 years with the Detroit Tigers before being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Carson Wentz leads Commanders to come back win over Jaguars in season opener
Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders.
FOX 5 Rambling & Gambling Podcast: Best bets for NFL week 1
Josh Rosenthal of FOX 5's Rambling & Gambling podcast gives his picks for the best bets for week 1 of the NFL season.
Alabama vs Texas: Longhorn strolls down road before game
Saturday's game was a highly anticipated matchup between the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns, marking the first time the two teams have played against each other in Austin in a century.
BYU completes investigation into Duke player's racial slur allegations, finds no evidence to corroborate claim
BYU also lifted the ban on a fan who had been accused of shouting racial slurs.
Michelle Obama supports Maryland's Frances Tiafoe in US Open semifinals
Michelle Obama had a front row seat to watch the Maryland's Frances Tiafoe play Friday night in the semifinals of the U.S. Open, giving him a thumbs-up and a shoutout when she was shown on the video screens.