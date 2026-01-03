Commanders fans look ahead as season comes to a close this weekend

The Brief The Washington Commanders will play their last game of the season on Sunday. They will take on the division rival Eagles in Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. The team is currently at a 4-12 record.



This weekend, the Commanders’ season will come to an end.

There won’t be any confetti. There won’t even be a playoff game, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the team’s fans are completely down in the dumps.

FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal is in Landover tonight, where he asked people how they’re feeling about next year.

A look back:

This time last season, Commanders fans were dreaming big. But what a difference one year can make.

Heading into the last game of the year, the Commanders are 4-12.

Super Bowl aspirations turned to injury after injury, and now the fan base is looking at a top ten pick.

What they're saying:

On Friday, Head Coach Dan Quinn wasn’t quite ready to talk about next season.

"I owe it to this crew to be as locked in, present as I can for them. That’s really important to me," Quinn said.

But a lot of fans were. Despite this year’s disappointment, fans who spoke with FOX 5 were overwhelmingly positive about the team’s chances next year.

"Next season? I’m gonna go optimistic about it," Gerald Moore said.

"I’m feeling positive about next year. We will always come back," another fan, Andrea, said.

"If they stay healthy, the quarterback stays healthy, I think they got a pretty good chance," said another fan, Charles.

And that’s not just a good chance at the playoffs or maybe even a division win.

In some parts of the DMV, among the most loyal and the most hopeful, those two magic words haven’t gone away for good: "Super Bowl! Super Bowl! Next year!"

What's next:

As for this season, there is still one more game to go against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.