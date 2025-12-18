The 'Patriot Games': What we know about Trump's proposed high school athletic competition

The Brief President Donald Trump has announced plans to host a first-of-its-kind high school athletic competition. "The Patriot Games" would bring together 100 of the nation's top high school athletes — one boy and one girl from each state and territory. Although it has not yet been determined what events student athletes will be participating in, the event is meant to highlight American skill, sportsmanship and competitive spirit.



President Donald Trump has announced a first-of-its-kind high school athletic event coming to the nation's capital to commemorate the 250th birthday of the nation.

It's called the Patriot Games.

Here's what we know:

The Patriot Games will be a four-day athletic event bringing together 100 of the greatest high school student athletes from all across the country.

Trump says it will feature, "the greatest high school athletes , one young man and one young woman from each state and territory."

The games will be held in the fall in Washington, D.C. according to the president.

Although it has not yet been determined what events student athletes will be participating in, it has been said that the Patriot Games will be designed to highlight American skill, sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

Dig deeper:

Trump announced the Games as a centerpiece of the "Freedom 250" celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The Patriot Games are anticipated to go down during the fall of 2026 with the broader slate of "Freedom 250" events, set to include a Great American State Fair as well as a UFC event to be held on the White House lawn.

For those interested in competing in the Patriot games, or finding more information on this first-of-its-kind national high school showcase, visit America250.org.