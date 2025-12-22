Commanders fall to Eagles 29–18; Philadelphia clinches second straight NFC East title

The Brief Marcus Mariota left with hand injury in Washington’s 29–18 loss to Philadelphia. Eagles rallied to clinch second straight NFC East title. Late scuffle followed a Saquon Barkley 2‑point score.



Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, starting in place of the sidelined Jayden Daniels, injured his right hand Saturday night and was replaced by third‑stringer Josh Johnson in a 29–18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

What we know:

Mariota was hurt at the end of Washington’s first drive of the second half. He finished 7 of 14 for 95 yards.

The Commanders held a 10–7 lead when he exited, but the Eagles rallied and pulled away to secure their second consecutive NFC East championship.

A late brawl broke out after Saquon Barkley scored a 2‑point conversion that stretched Philadelphia’s lead to 19 points. Washington added a late touchdown that didn’t affect the outcome.

Daniels, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been shut down for 2025 after a string of injuries limited him to seven games.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Imag Expand