Commanders fall to Eagles 29–18; Philadelphia clinches second straight NFC East title
LANDOVER, Md. - Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, starting in place of the sidelined Jayden Daniels, injured his right hand Saturday night and was replaced by third‑stringer Josh Johnson in a 29–18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
What we know:
Mariota was hurt at the end of Washington’s first drive of the second half. He finished 7 of 14 for 95 yards.
The Commanders held a 10–7 lead when he exited, but the Eagles rallied and pulled away to secure their second consecutive NFC East championship.
A late brawl broke out after Saquon Barkley scored a 2‑point conversion that stretched Philadelphia’s lead to 19 points. Washington added a late touchdown that didn’t affect the outcome.
Daniels, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been shut down for 2025 after a string of injuries limited him to seven games.
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Imag
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press.