Nationals announce 31-Year-Old Ani Kilambi as new general manager

The Washington Nationals officially introduced the newest member of their front office on Thursday, 31-year-old Ani Kilambi, the team’s new general manager and the youngest the Nationals have had in more than 50 years.

And he is the latest young leader team owner Mark Lerner has turned to as the organization looks to rebuild the franchise. With Kilambi’s hiring, the Nationals now have the youngest front office in all of Major League Baseball, as their president of baseball operations is 35-year-old Paul Toboni and team’s manager is 33-year-old, Blake Butera.

Kilambi spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as assistant general manager, where he oversaw the team’s research and development department and its use of data.

Before his time in Philadelphia, Kilambi spent seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and is widely regarded as one of the bright young minds in baseball.

Toboni said during Fridays’s press conference that while he could have waited to fill the general manager position, Kilambi was simply the right fit, and that age was not a factor.

What they're saying:

Paul Toboni, President of Baseball Operations

"We weren't looking for a young front office group or young Major League staff or whatever it is, really. We were just tasking ourselves with building the best group, right? And I think that's a combination of obviously bringing in people from the outside, many of whom happen to be on the younger side, but then also empowering folks within our walls."

Kilambi echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that success will be driven by ideas and collaboration rather than age.

Ani Kilambi, Nationals General Manager

"My excitement is not about the age of the people who are working around me, but rather the ideas and the skills and the talents that everyone brings to the table. Ultimately, we want to surround ourselves with open-minded folks with great ideas about how to win baseball games."

Together, they stressed that building the team’s character and accountability will begin immediately as the Nationals continue their rebuild.