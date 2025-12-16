Man removed girl’s shoes, smelled her feet at Silver Spring Dave & Buster’s, police say

The Brief Police say a man removed a girl’s shoes and smelled her feet at a Silver Spring arcade. The incident happened Sept. 28 at the Colesville Road Dave & Buster’s. The suspect fled before officers arrived and investigators are seeking tips.



Authorities are searching for a man who they say approached a 10‑year‑old girl, took off her shoes and socks, and smelled her feet at a video‑game arcade in Montgomery County.

The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 28, at Dave & Buster’s on Colesville Road in Silver Spring, according to investigators.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Tips can be submitted at crimesolversmcmd.org or by calling 1‑866‑411‑8477.

