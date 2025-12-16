Man removed girl’s shoes, smelled her feet at Silver Spring Dave & Buster’s, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for a man who they say approached a 10‑year‑old girl, took off her shoes and socks, and smelled her feet at a video‑game arcade in Montgomery County.
The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 28, at Dave & Buster’s on Colesville Road in Silver Spring, according to investigators.
The suspect fled before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Tips can be submitted at crimesolversmcmd.org or by calling 1‑866‑411‑8477.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Department of Police.