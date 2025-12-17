DC leaders, WMATA, Commanders meeting to discuss transit options for new RFK Stadium

The Brief D.C. leaders will join Metro and the Washington Commanders to talk about transit options for the new RFK Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium isn't expected to open until the 2030 season, but for the D.C. Council, the planning of all things transportation-related starts now. Wednesday’s hearing starts at 11 a.m.



The Commanders are set to build a new stadium in D.C., and the debate over how fans will get to and from games is happening right now.

On Wednesday, city leaders will join Metro and the Washington Commanders to talk stadium transit.

What we know:

The stadium isn't expected to open until the 2030 season, but for the D.C. Council, the planning of all things transportation-related starts now.

"The planning that is going to go into how we move tens of thousands of people every game day in and out has got to start yesterday," said Charles Allen, a member of the D.C. Council and Chair of Transportation and the Environment Committee.

Fans will have a number of ways to get to the new 65,000-seat stadium, but Allen says the options have to meet the increasing demand.

"If everybody comes to an event, a game or to a concert and they're all driving their cars, we are going to have a massive problem," he said. "We also have a huge opportunity to build a new station at the corner intersection of Oklahoma and Benning roads. That will add even more capacity as well as spur development for housing in our economic development area."

Allen says a new Metro station at this corner wouldn't be expensive as it sounds.

"A new Metro station would not be below ground because the rail at that area is actually above ground," he told FOX 5. "You're actually attaching to the rail that already exists above ground."

What's next:

On Wednesday, Allen will hold the first public oversight roundtable Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, representatives from the Commanders, DOT and ANC commissioners to discuss transit options for redevelopment of the RFK Campus.

Allen says if a new stop is added, that cost is on the city, but part of the deal negotiated with the Commanders is that there will be a dedicated line of new funding for future expansion and services within the RFK footprint, which inclides transportation.

As of now, the city has agreed to contribute money to support the construction of two parking garages with up to 8,000 parking spaces, but Allen says that can't be it.

"If the expectation is everyone can drive, everyone can park, it is going to fail and we are not going to let that happen," Allen said.

In addition to the idea of a new Metro stop, there will also be a number of improvements made to the current Stadium-Armory stop.

Wednesday’s hearing starts at 11 a.m.