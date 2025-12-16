The Brief A Lanham woman won $1 million after missing the $900 million Powerball jackpot. She discovered the win the next morning and claimed it Dec. 12. The couple plans to pay off debt and buy a larger home.



A Maryland woman may have missed the $900 million Powerball jackpot last week, but she still scored a $1 million prize.

What we know:

The Lanham resident bought her tickets on Dec. 10 at a 7‑Eleven on Finns Lane. She found out she’d won the next morning while getting ready for work and told her husband, "No one won the jackpot, but we won $1 million!" She was so excited, she said, that he had to drive her to work.

She claimed the prize on Dec. 12. The couple plans to use the money to pay off debt and buy a larger home.

The Powerball jackpot has since soared to $1.25 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.

Maryland woman misses Powerball jackpot but claims $1 million prize (Maryland Lottery)